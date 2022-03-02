JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin-based company is keeping a close eye on the developments in Ukraine.

If you want to spread the Gospel outside the U.S., you have a couple of options. You can send people from America, who speak English, to a foreign country, using a language natives don’t understand, or train people from that country do it themselves, in their native language that residents there understand.

The latter is what Good News Productions, based in Joplin, does all over the world.

“We’re involved in helping international people use today’s technology to make films, to make content that will work in their language for their context and culture,” said Mike Schrage, President, Good News Production.

One of their crews, consisting of about 15 people operates in the war-torn country of Ukraine, which Mike Schrage maintains contact almost hourly. He says so far, so good.

“They live just outside Kiev, the capitol, and are hunkered down in our news center that’s also an apartment and so they’re safe, as are their teammates. So right now, we’re very grateful, very thankful that while there’s a lot of danger and tension there, they’re safe and doing well,” said Schrage.

This isn’t the first time their people have come under attack from the Russian Army.

Eight years ago, crew members living in the southern part of Ukraine were under fire in the Crimean Peninsula. Schrage says they survived but at great personal loss.

“So we had our director there, lost his house of three generations. We had our older GNPI studio and we were in the middle of building a brand new studio, we lost all three of those buildings eight years ago.”

Schrage has been to Ukraine before, in fact he shot this video from there long before the latest unprovoked Russian attack.

“And so while it’s most dangerous, it also helps them stick through it. It has a big testimony to the local people. ‘I’m not running away, I’m trusting in God, and we’re here together,'” said Schrage.