JOPLIN, Mo. — The family of a missing Joplin woman is spending yet another one of her birthdays without her.

Sarah Burton turns 32 today and her family still has no answers as to what happened to her.

She was last seen July 16, 2018, walking in the area near 10th and Rex in Joplin.

Joplin police released a statement today, once again, asking for assistance in the case. Over 130 leads have been followed up on over the last three and a half years in Joplin, Jasper County, Newton County, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

JPD continues to be concerned about her safety and wellbeing.

“You never know if that one key piece of information is going to be the part that breaks open the case and leads to us finding her, so we’re hoping that somebody out there who knows truly what happened to her is going to see this and hopefully come forward,” said Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

Anyone with any information should contact Joplin Police at 417-623-3131 extension 1885 or extension 1676.

Callers can remain anonymous.