UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Weekend Shooting

Update:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in the weekend shooting on July 18th has been identified with charges filed by the Jasper County Procescuting Attorney’s Office.

Tyrell D. Harbin

The suspect is Tyrell D. Harbin, 27, of Joplin. Harbin has an active NO BOND warrant for Assault in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

Harbin is not in custody and is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information on Harbin’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact JPD or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Original:

JOPLIN, Mo. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Joplin Saturday evening.

Just before 6 P.M., Joplin Police were called to 2925 East 9th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Freeman Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, a male suspect reportedly left the area just before officers arrived.

No arrest has been made at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.