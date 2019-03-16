Joplin Police Department conducting a death investigation on west side of Joplin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 900 block of south Jefferson Friday evening.

(JOPLIN, MO) - Persons concerned called authorities around 5:15 PM this evening for a check well-being on an adult male at a residence in the 900 block of south Jefferson.

Cpt Trina Jones tells us exclusively that Joplin Police officers responded and discovered a deceased male inside the residence.

Joplin Police Department detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.

We will continually update this story at Four States Home Page, click the tab, Joplin News First.

LIVE! VIDEO AS WE BROKE THE STORY AT 9:25 PM FRIDAY NIGHT