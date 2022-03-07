JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released its year-end crime stats for 2021.

Last year, JPD saw a 13.8% decrease in assaults, homicides, sex crimes, and robberies compared to 2020. In fact, the drop in domestic violence crimes and assaults was less than the national trend.

“I dont know whether it’s an anomoly. We have a very robust reporting system. With Lafayette House and some of the other programs we have a great support system for domestic violence victims. I think you see more support for them than you see in other areas too,” said Chief Sloan Rowland, Joplin Police Department.

JPD also saw a large drop in traffic stops during June and July of last year, but it was down 21 officers. As a result, the department focused on responding to calls rather than traffic enforcement.