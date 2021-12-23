Joplin Parks & Recreation Announces Holiday Tree Trail Contest Winners

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Texas Roadhouse, has announced the winners of the annual Holiday Tree Trail Decorating Contest.

The contest was part of the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park featuring 30 decorated trees along the trail at Mercy Park. Trail visitors were encouraged to vote for their favorite decorated tree between November 30 through December 22 while walking the trail. A total of 2,125 votes were cast during the contest.

The contest, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, awarded the top three winners a trophy, bragging rights, and a catering package for their organization. The first-place winner was PCS Day Program with 518 votes; second place with 305 votes was Region M Waste Management District; and third Place with 283 votes was Christ’s Community Church.

Region M 01

Christs Community

Day Programming

“We’re excited to have such a great voting audience,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “We’d like to congratulate the winners and thank all of the participants for making this year’s tree trail such a success. We also would like to recognize Texas Roadhouse for offering such a generous prize package for the winners.”

The Holiday Tree Trail is a series of decorated trees from area businesses and organizations placed along a portion of the trail at Mercy Park. Trees will be lit until December 31 and guests can view the trees during park hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.).

For more information about the Holiday Tree Trail, or other light displays in the City of Joplin, please visit www.joplinmo.org/holidaylights or call 417-625-4750.