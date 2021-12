JOPLIN, Mo. – In 2022, Joplin Parks and Recreation will be offering a preschool basketball program: Little Dribblers Basketball.

Starting January 12, two sessions of the program will be held on Wednesday evenings at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Gymnasium, located at 317 S. Comingo Ave. in Joplin.

It costs $38 per child and space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit the Joplin Parks and Recreation website or call 417-625-4750.