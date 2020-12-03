Joplin Parks and Rec to host holiday movies in Mercy Park this month

JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday classics are coming to a local park in Joplin.

The Joplin Parks and Recreation department will host Christmas movies in Mercy Park this month. Over the next two Saturdays, a Christmas movie will play on a big screen, free to the public.

Organizers say Mercy Park provides the perfect environment for people to be pandemic friendly.

“This area is kind of just laid out, for people to distance naturally so we can put up our giant movie screen and a lot of people distance, it’s outside, it might be a little cold, but it’s a good way for people to get together and be able to do something,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator.

The movies will start at 5:30 p.m. and the event will feature refreshments and a meet-and-greet with Santa.