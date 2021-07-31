Joplin Parks and Rec selling August Rec-Creation kits

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Parks and Rec will be selling it August Rec-Creation kits this Monday.

You can pick up a kit at their office starting Monday, August 2nd, during regular business hours, which are 8 AM to 7 PM.

The kits feature activities centered around August holidays like Spiderman Day, Bowling Day and Beach Day.

Instructions and materials are included with the kits, which are recommended for children four and older, but Joplin Parks and Rec says younger kids can have fun too with some help.

It costs $10 per kit.

You can register for a kit by calling (417) 625-4750.