Joplin Overnight Shooting Victim Identified

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released more information on the overnight shooting Tuesday.

After responding to the scene of 4th and Brownell Avenue around 1:52 A.M., JPD found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated by responders and transported to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition. He has since been identified as Timothy J. Shorter, 51, of Carthage.

The shooter was contacted on scene and authorities say they are not seeking any other individuals involved with this case. No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and we will release more information as it becomes available.