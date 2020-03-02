Joplin Outdoors group spend the day cleaning up Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Outdoor enthusiasts take time from hiking to clean up the places they like to explore.

Joplin Outdoors held a trail clean up on Sunday at Wildcat Glades.

Ten volunteers removed graffiti with an environmentally friendly solution, and they picked up trash along trails.

A few hikers even repelled around the bluff near Nature’s Gap to clean up trash that’s been thrown over the ledge.

Joplin Outdoors owner says he’s seen an increase in littering, but he hopes that by going out and cleaning it, it’ll show others how to respectfully enjoy the outdoors.

Kenneth Bogle, Joplin Outdoors, says, “Hopefully we’ll get people more interested in protecting what we have out here, and they will take it on themselves to one, stop littering and leaving graffiti, but also step in and helping as well. The more hands, the easier it’s going to be.”

The city of Joplin will be picking up all trash that was collected at Sunday’s event, Monday morning.