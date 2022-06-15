JOPLIN, Mo. — More than a dozen businesses and organizations are partnering to teach kids how to be safe around water.

Wednesday night was the second Show Me Water Safety class at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center.

It’s a collaboration between Joplin Parks and Rec, the Joplin Family YMCA, and several other organizations.

Kids learned about boat safety and were fitted for free lifejackets. They also learned how to swim with those lifejackets on and also learned how to perform CPR.

“Confidence when they are in the water and just knowing they are being as safe as they can be while they’re out there. I think all that goes into play,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator.

“It’s a great event for the community. It makes the community safer and we pulled all our resources together and sat down and it turned out to be great,” said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks and Recreation Director.

A third class will be held on July 13th at the Joplin Family YMCA.