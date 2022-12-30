JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit rang in the new year a night early — and also raised some money. “FosterAdopt Connect” hosted a “Novel New Year Celebration” tonight at the “Scottish Rite Cathedral” in downtown Joplin. There was a mocktail-cocktail hour and a dinner.

The fundraising event also later featured a live, interactive performance from members of Joplin’s “Dream Theatre Company” — who put on a murder mystery.

“FosterAdopt Connect” provides support services and advocacy for foster, adoptive, kinship, and biological families.

“We’re a big organization. We have 11 branches across Missouri and Kansas, but all the money raised in Joplin stays in Joplin, so again, being able to serve those families that we have, you know, looking into next year, being able to start with some money in the bank, and push forward into getting into the rural areas around here and meeting the needs of those families,” said Tom Furrh, FosterAdopt Connect.

All proceeds from the night, their goal was $3,000, will support the 9 programs the organization offers.