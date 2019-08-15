Joplin News First LIVE! #KODE12 Thursday BIG3+bonus story

by: Shannon Becker

LIVE! THE {big3} stories #KODE12 Howie Bubba & The Sherwinski

LIVE! The {big3} stories this week #KODE12 w/Howie, Bubba & the Sherwinski3 SPRINGFIELD MAN WALKS INTO WAL-MART WITH A BIG GUN & 100 ROUNDShttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/breaking-walmart-gunman-charged-with-making-terroristic-threats/2 HOUSE FIRE DISPLACES FAMILY OF 5https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/firefighters-battle-house-fire-on-penn-heat-advisory-warns-feels-like-105-112/1 OIS NORTH JOPLIN; MAN DIEShttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/events-leading-to-officer-firing-weapon-and-name-of-suspect-released-joplin-police-ois/ BONUSFIREBALL☄️BOOM ON SUNDAYhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/fireball-event-to-blame-for-boom-on-sunday/SPIVA PARK MYSTERY PHENOMENA! https://www.facebook.com/558530821016310/posts/1063505940518793

#3 Springfield Neighborhood Market

BREAKING: Walmart Gunman Charged with Making Terrorist Threat

#2 Family of 5, house burns on Pennsylvania, you can donate to help

Firefighters battle house fire on Penn; Donate link for 2 adults, 3 kids

#1 Officer Involved Shooting proves fatal for suspect in North Joplin

Events Leading to Officer Firing Weapon and Name of Suspect Released; Joplin Police OIS

TWO BONUS STORIES!

‘Fireball Event’ to blame for BOOM on Sunday

MYSTERY PHENOMENA: Area 51, The Spooklight, and every summer the ‘bubbles’ appear at Spiva Park◽️ 4th and South Main Street, Spiva Park, Joplin #KSNlocalnews #joplinnewsfirst #KODEnews

