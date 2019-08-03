Joplin National Guard open house serves as community outreach and recruiting opportunity

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s National Guard hosted their annual open house Saturday afternoon.

The organization invited members of the community into their doors to get an understanding of their duties.

The Joplin National Guard hosts an engineering battalion that specializes in medicine, weaponry and more.

In addition to the efforts the National Guard makes on an international level, the goal of the event was to showcase they are here for their commununity.

Rick Wischmeyer, Senior Officer Recruiter, says, “We want to get back into our communities. That’s why we join the Guard. We want to be close to home.”

The open house also served as a recruiting opportunity for those interested in joining the National Guard.