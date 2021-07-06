Joplin Municipal Court closed July 6 – July 9; court dates rescheduled

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Municipal Court will be closed Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, 2021, due to unforeseen circumstances. All courtroom proceedings for July 6 through July 9, 2021 have been postponed.

Individuals scheduled for court during the week of July 6 through July 9, will be rescheduled and notified by mail. They may also note these changes in the court dates listed below.

All original court dates

& compliance appointments                                   Rescheduled date  

Tuesday                                                                       Tuesday

July 6th  Initial Arraignment Docket                           August 9th Initial Arraignment Docket

July 6th Appear with Counsel Docket                         August 10th Appear with Counsel Docket

Wednesday                                                                  Wednesday

July 7th Docket                                                            August 11th Docket

Thursday                                                                       Thursday

July 8th Initial Arraignment Docket                            August 12th Initial Arraignment Docket

July 8th Attorney Dockets                                           August 12th Attorney Dockets

For questions, please call the Municipal Court at 417-627-2930.

