Joplin Municipal Court closed July 6 – July 9; court dates rescheduled

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Municipal Court will be closed Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, 2021, due to unforeseen circumstances. All courtroom proceedings for July 6 through July 9, 2021 have been postponed.

Individuals scheduled for court during the week of July 6 through July 9, will be rescheduled and notified by mail. They may also note these changes in the court dates listed below.

All original court dates

& compliance appointments Rescheduled date

Tuesday Tuesday

July 6th Initial Arraignment Docket August 9th Initial Arraignment Docket

July 6th Appear with Counsel Docket August 10th Appear with Counsel Docket

Wednesday Wednesday

July 7th Docket August 11th Docket

Thursday Thursday

July 8th Initial Arraignment Docket August 12th Initial Arraignment Docket

July 8th Attorney Dockets August 12th Attorney Dockets

For questions, please call the Municipal Court at 417-627-2930.