JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the biggest hassles of changing addresses is lining up and paying movers. But two Joplin area women won’t have to worry about that process.

“It was huge, huge relief,” said Teresa Davis, Habitat House Recipient.

Regina Ehrmantrout and Teresa Davis are the newest residents of a brand new duplex in Joplin, courtesy of Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. They didn’t have to worry about dealing with—or paying for the move. That was done thanks to 5-Star Moving Services donating its man and truck power.

Ehrmantrout says having someone else take care of the moving is a huge weight off her shoulders.

“It just took a whole load off me ’cause I was so worried about who I was gonna get to help me move the heavy furniture and stuff like that. And I knew I’d probably have to ask people from the church and I just didn’t want to have to do that and so the fact that they just come in and they were so professional when they got to my house and they made me laugh and they’re really special people,” said Ehrmantrout.

“My apartment was upstairs so friends and family are willing to help you with that maybe once, after that they all seem to be busy,” said Davis.

The owner of 5-Star is Brian Sparks and says it’s his way of paying forward for what Habitat For Humanity did for another member of his family.

“I’m not a home builder, and I don’t have time to help with the sweat equity that these people put in. We just thought it would be a good idea to offer our service to help these homeowners move in and Habitat For Humanity was very gracious for us to offer that service. We’ve been helping out for about four years now,” said Sparks.

The company also donates its services periodically to other area not-for-profits including local animal shelters.