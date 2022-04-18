JOPLIN, Mo. — An area appliance company could be getting a new home in the next year.

Metro Appliances and More in Joplin has been in the same location on North Main since 1995. But a much larger structure is under construction at 3124 Rangeline.

The new location will more than double the size of the current store at 85,000 square feet. It will also nearly double the amount of employees up to about 50 workers.

A company spokesman says the retailer has been looking for a location along Rangeline for some time before the new site became available.

The new store will also have a much larger display area than they have now, and could be ready for occupancy by early 2023.