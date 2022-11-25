JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s officially time to register for the 12th Annual Freeman Joplin Memorial Run 2023. Registration kicked off Friday for Joplin’s biggest running event.

The May 20th race at Cunningham Park includes the Freeman Half-Marathon, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5k, and the Sign Designs Kids’ Half-Mile Run.

You have until December 1st to take advantage of the lowest registration prices. The very last day to sign-up is May 17th.

Every year, the Joplin Memorial Run honors the 161 victims of the 2011 Joplin tornado. It’s also a way to celebrate the community’s strength in overcoming the destruction and loss.

Next year’s theme celebrates Joplin’s 150th anniversary. If you’re interested in registering for the race, you can follow this link here.