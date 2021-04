JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin pharmacy shuts down, forcing their patients to make some changes in how they handle their prescriptions.

The Medicine Shoppe has closed its doors.

An employee at “Express RX” tells us they purchased the now-defunct operation a week ago.

Former Medicine Shoppe prescriptions are now being handled through Express RX and patients are encouraged to call that pharmacy to confirm their records.

You can contact Express RX by calling 417-208-0537.