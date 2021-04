FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open Monday, March 2, 2020, as the state begins a slow rollout of a program that will allow residents with certain health conditions to use the plant for medicinal purposes. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin now has two choices for patients with a medical marijuana card.

Shango opened its doors on 32nd Street Tuesday morninhg.

It’s the second medical marijuana dispensary for the city after Missouri Made Marijuana opened up at 15th and Range Line.

A third dispensary is still in the works for an East 7th Street location.