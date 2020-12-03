Joplin medical marijuana dispensaries close to opening

JOPLIN, Mo. — Medical marijuana sales could begin in the city of Joplin by the end of the month. There are two dispensaries that could be close to opening.

“Don’t think there’s a better place to be,” said Randy Black, Missouri Made Marijuana.

Randy Black is looking forward to opening day for his dispensary at 15th and Rangeline. But first the store has to pass inspection with the state.

“Can’t do anything until they do,” said Black.

That will cover everything from security cameras to how they track their medical marijuana products.

They’re hoping that site visit happens soon – but there’s no guarantee.

“December is the day when we’re all supposed to be open so there’s a ton of us trying to get open. And they have a limited staff, Covid, I mean there’s all kinds of issues,” said Black.

A second dispensary called “Shango” may not be far behind.

They estimate they’ve got a couple of weeks of renovations to complete before requesting their inspection, both for the Joplin location and two in Springfield.

“Initially from the state we had applied for a cultivation manufacturing and we only got dispensary. Later on we got awarded a manufacturing but we haven’t even begun the buildout process of our manufacturing cause we’re trying to focus on getting our dispensaries open,” said Julie Belk, Shango.

Right now, the state lists 16 medical marijuana dispensaries open for business statewide. That includes locations in Cassville and Springfield.