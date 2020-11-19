Joplin mask mandate to be discussed at Special Meeting tomorrow

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin City Council: “Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, will conduct a Special Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Joplin City Hall, 5th Floor Council Chambers, 602 S. Main Street for the purpose of discussing bid responses for air service to and from Joplin; and to discuss an ordinance to require persons to wear facemasks to help restrict the spread of COVID-19.”

This follows six local health organizations in southwest Missouri urging civic leaders to enact a mask requirement.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley released a statement in response to the request.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Special Meeting’s agenda will include: