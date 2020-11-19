Joplin mask mandate to be discussed at Special Meeting tomorrow

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin City Council: “Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, will conduct a Special Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Joplin City Hall, 5th Floor Council Chambers, 602 S. Main Street for the purpose of discussing bid responses for air service to and from Joplin; and to discuss an ordinance to require persons to wear facemasks to help restrict the spread of COVID-19.”
This follows six local health organizations in southwest Missouri urging civic leaders to enact a mask requirement.
Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley released a statement in response to the request.
The CDC recommends wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Special Meeting’s agenda will include:
- Call to Order
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America
- Reading of the Special Call
- Roll Call
- RESOLUTIONS
RESOLUTION NO. 2020-018 – authorizing the City Manager or his designee
to send a recommendation letter to the Department of Transportation on behalf
of the City of Joplin to recommend the SkyWest Bid as part of the Joplin
Regional Airport Essential Air Service Bid Comparison.
- ORDINANCE-EMERGENCY
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-011 – AN ORDINANCE requiring persons to wear a
face covering that covers the nostrils and mouth to help restrict the spread of the
COVID-19 virus; creating exemptions; establishing enforcement; and containing
an emergency clause.
- Discussion of City of Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery – COVID-19
- Any other business