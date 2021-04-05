Joplin marijuana dispensary opens

JOPLIN, Mo. — $27 million – that’s how much Missouri patients spent on medical marijuana last month. And now that industry is up and running in Joplin.

“Missouri Made Marijuana” is officially open for business at 15th and Range Line. A few customers have already made purchases, patients certified by the state. But others have been turned away – residents who don’t have the required patient I.D.

Staci Deckard of Joplin is approved to treat her persistent pain. She is happy to trade in what had been regular trips to a dispensary in Springfield.

Staci Deckard, Marijuana Patient: “Since I got license and started this- I’m not on prescription medications, I’m not on anti-depressants. I’m not on none of that.”

“Missouri Made Marijuana” is the first to open in Joplin, although two other dispensaries are in the works. “Greenlight Dispensary” at 7th and St. Louis is aiming to open later this month.