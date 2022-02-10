JOPLIN, Mo. — In another drug bust two residents were arrested along with the recovery of drugs, and multiple weapons with one reportedly stolen.

The raid occurred Wednesday morning around 6:30 when Joplin SWAT and ODET served a warrant at 3132 E. Kennedy Ln. in Joplin.

Authorities discovered what they believe is one pound of methamphetamine, one gram of Fentanyl and five firearms – one of which was reported stolen out of Carthage. Detectives also arrested 32-year-old Dustin Holden and 30-year-old Ariel Devine, both Joplin residents.

L-R: Dustin Holden & Ariel Devine

The two were charged with:

Holden Felon in Possession of a Firearm Trafficking 1st Multiple warrants



Devine Trafficking 1st Multiple misdemeanors & warrants



ODET said the estimated street value of the seized meth is around $5,000 – $10,000. Both suspects remain in the Joplin Jail with charges pending through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.