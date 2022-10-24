JOPLIN – A former area youth pastor and college instructor is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex and paying her $500, according to Arkansas court documents.

Daniel Williams Smathers, 44, of 3602 Cherry Lane, Joplin was charged in August in Benton County, Arkansas Circuit Court with traveling for the purpose of an unlawful sex act with a minor and computer child pornography.

He is accused of traveling to Rogers, Ark. on May 7 to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police describe Smathers as a “tutor” at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and that “he either is or was a Reverend for a Baptist church in Diamond, Missouri.”

“Daniel Smathers’ full-time employment as academic support tutor ended at NEO in August 2021 and his contract employment as a grant-funded summer adjunct instructor ended in June 2022,” said Shelby Saul, NEO spokeswoman.

Tivis Boothe, Diamond First Baptist Church pastor confirmed Smathers is no longer on staff at the church and hasn’t been since 2017.

Boothe said although he wasn’t with the church in 2017, Smathers departure was not related to sexual misconduct with children.

When interviewed by the FBI on June 10, Smathers declined to speak to investigators without legal representation, according to the affidavit.

The reported victim, along with two other juveniles – a male and a female – allegedly met Smathers at a Bentonville motel, and according to the report, the girls told Smathers their true ages.

The juvenile male told authorities he left both girls alone with Smathers in the motel room while he waited in the lobby. About 30 minutes later, the girls left Smathers’ motel room and the juvenile male told officers he received $250 on his Cash App account.

Officers say after obtaining information from the motel, they were able to obtain photo identification from the girls. Additionally, officers say they were able to verify the Cash App account belonging to Smathers shows he paid the juvenile girl $200 on May 7 and $300 on May 8, according to the affidavit.

The initial report was made by the mother of the 15-year-old victim after she discovered disturbing social media posts seeking out “a sugar daddy,” according to the affidavit.

Smathers is free on bail and is due back in court on Jan. 12. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim and the juvenile female as a condition of his bail, court records show.