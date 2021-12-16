Joplin man that nearly hit deputies in pursuit arrested in Lowell

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is in Cherokee County Jail after deputies arrested him on Burglary, Theft, and other charges Wednesday.

Sometime during the afternoon yesterday, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrived to a property in north Riverton. At the scene they saw a suspect flee the area in his truck, nearly striking two of the deputies in the process.

This pursuit took authorities through Riverton and into Lowell where the man abandoned his truck and continued on foot only to be discovered hiding in the back of a vehicle a short time later.

Joshua John Devena, 36, of Joplin was taken into Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Two Counts of Aggravated Assault on LE, Fleeing LE, and Driving with a Suspended License.