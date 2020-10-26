Joplin Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Burglary

NEOSHO, Mo. – A Joplin man has pleaded guilty in Newton County to burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Jericho Jones, 39, was sentenced by Judge Jacob Skouby of the 40th Judicial Circuit on

Monday, October 26, on one count of B Felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree as a prior and persistent offender. The state dismissed a related Class A Misdemeanor Stealing.

On February 23, 2020, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a

burglary in progress at a home in south Joplin. The homeowner contacted law enforcement after seeing two individuals pull in the driveway in a truck that had been previously involved in a burglary of the same residence. The Newton County Deputy encountered Jones still in the garage of the home after the other subject fled the scene. Law enforcement searched Jones and found additional stolen property on his person.

The case was investigated by Chad Duehring of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and

prosecuted by William Lynch and Sarah Crites of the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.