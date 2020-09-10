UPDATE: Driver Charged with Killing Passenger in Rollover

Original

JOPLIN, Mo. — The driver involved in a rollover crash — that killed a Joplin man — is now facing criminal charges.

33-year-old Troy Key, of Joplin, has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated — resulting in the death of another person.

Also, careless and imprudent driving — and driving without a valid license.

Key was driving on the 35-hundred block of Reinmiller Road around 5:20 Tuesday, when his car went off the side of the road and flipped over.

His passenger, 30-year-old Jose Gonzalez, was pronounced dead on the scene. Key suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital prior to his arrest.

Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is killed in a rollover crash in Newton County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the 3500 block of Reinmiller Road, just East of Saginaw, around 5:20 Tuesday afternoon.

A car had gone off the right side of the road, swerved back onto the road — then skid off the left side. It hit a ditch and flipped over onto its top.

30-year-old Jose Gonzalez, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.