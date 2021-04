ARKANSAS — A Joplin man is dead after a crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

The man was traveling Southbound down on State Hwy 7 in Arkansas around 3:20 PM when his Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off the west side of the roadway and collided with a bluff.

65-year-old Orval L. Nelson was taken to a Springfield hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified.