JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man continues to give back to his community and beyond, even though he’s no longer with us.
Robert Corley was a businessman and philanthropist. Prior to his death in 2019, he established a trust through Southwest Missouri Bank to help area nonprofits.
Today, officials announced this year’s total of nearly $250,000 as well as this year’s long list of trust grant recipients, a total of 44. Each of them had to submit an application.
“During that application process we ask what are you going to be using with the funds if funds are awarded and then they have, if they are successful in receiving a grant, then they have to report back to us what they used the money for consideration the following year,” said Chuck Brown, Southwest Missouri Bank Senior V.P. & Trust Officer.
A total of 70 area nonprofits requested funds this year. The trust has awarded close to $700,000 in 3-years.
The full list of this year’s recipients can be seen below.
Alliance of SWMO – $3,000
Angel Guild – $5,000
Area Agency on Aging, Region X – $4,500
Aspire Scholarship Program – $2,500
Boy’s & Girl’s Club – $5,000
Bright Futures Joplin – $5,000
Bright Futures Neosho – $5,000
Carthage Crisis Center – $7,500
Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Inc. – $5,000
Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri – $6,000
Connect 2 Culture – $5,000
Creative Learning Alliance – $5,000
Crosslines Ministries Neosho – $2,000
Downtown Joplin Alliance – $5,000
Fostering Hope – $5,000
Freeman Health System – $15,000
God’s Resort – $5,000
Hearts & Hammers – $5,000
Higher Power Garage – $5,000
Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri – $2,500
Jasper County CASA – $5,000
Joplin Area Fuller Center for Housing – $2,000
Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity – $7,500
Joplin Dental School – $20,000
Joplin Historical & Mineral Museum – $6,000
Joplin Humane Society – $5,000
Joplin Kiwanis – $1,000
Joplin NALA Read – $1,425
Joplin Rotary – $1,000
Joplin Workshops – $2,087
Lafayette House – $5,000
Life Choices – $5,000
Lion Co-Op @ MSSU – $5,000
Mercy Health Foundation – $20,000
Missouri Southern Foundation – $10,000
Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity – $2,500
Pro Musica – $3,000
Regional Health & Welfare – $7,500
Salvation Army – Jasper Newton County (Carthage) – $5,000
Spiva Center for the Arts – $5,000
Vision Carthage Restoration Carthage – $5,000
Watered Gardens Ministries – $10,950
Webb City Farmers Market – $5,000
Wildcat Glades – $4,000