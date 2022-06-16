JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man continues to give back to his community and beyond, even though he’s no longer with us.

Robert Corley was a businessman and philanthropist. Prior to his death in 2019, he established a trust through Southwest Missouri Bank to help area nonprofits.

Today, officials announced this year’s total of nearly $250,000 as well as this year’s long list of trust grant recipients, a total of 44. Each of them had to submit an application.

“During that application process we ask what are you going to be using with the funds if funds are awarded and then they have, if they are successful in receiving a grant, then they have to report back to us what they used the money for consideration the following year,” said Chuck Brown, Southwest Missouri Bank Senior V.P. & Trust Officer.

A total of 70 area nonprofits requested funds this year. The trust has awarded close to $700,000 in 3-years.

The full list of this year’s recipients can be seen below.

Alliance of SWMO – $3,000

Angel Guild – $5,000

Area Agency on Aging, Region X – $4,500

Aspire Scholarship Program – $2,500

Boy’s & Girl’s Club – $5,000

Bright Futures Joplin – $5,000

Bright Futures Neosho – $5,000

Carthage Crisis Center – $7,500

Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Inc. – $5,000

Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri – $6,000

Connect 2 Culture – $5,000

Creative Learning Alliance – $5,000

Crosslines Ministries Neosho – $2,000

Downtown Joplin Alliance – $5,000

Fostering Hope – $5,000

Freeman Health System – $15,000

God’s Resort – $5,000

Hearts & Hammers – $5,000

Higher Power Garage – $5,000

Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri – $2,500

Jasper County CASA – $5,000

Joplin Area Fuller Center for Housing – $2,000

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity – $7,500

Joplin Dental School – $20,000

Joplin Historical & Mineral Museum – $6,000

Joplin Humane Society – $5,000

Joplin Kiwanis – $1,000

Joplin NALA Read – $1,425

Joplin Rotary – $1,000

Joplin Workshops – $2,087

Lafayette House – $5,000

Life Choices – $5,000

Lion Co-Op @ MSSU – $5,000

Mercy Health Foundation – $20,000

Missouri Southern Foundation – $10,000

Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity – $2,500

Pro Musica – $3,000

Regional Health & Welfare – $7,500

Salvation Army – Jasper Newton County (Carthage) – $5,000

Spiva Center for the Arts – $5,000

Vision Carthage Restoration Carthage – $5,000

Watered Gardens Ministries – $10,950

Webb City Farmers Market – $5,000

Wildcat Glades – $4,000