Joplin man arrested on burglary charges after JPD spot him at construction site

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in custody on burglary charges after fleeing police from a construction site late Thursday night.

A JPD officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle near a residential construction site near Coyote Dr. and Concord Ln in town. After checking the site itself and noticing a person rummaging through items, the officer commanded the suspect to stop who was exiting a window.

This suspect, now identified as 36-year-old Daniel B. Banks, of Joplin, tried fleeing from the officer to his parked car but was stopped by a JPD K-9.

A local hospital treated Banks’ wounds from the K-9 apprehension and he was later taken into the Joplin City Jail.

The backpack in Banks’ possession also contained tools commonly used by burglars, JPD said in a statement.

Charges have been filed against Banks for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Burglary Tools. His bond was set at $3,500.

