Joplin Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in custody after accidentally firing his handgun and striking his girlfriend.

Late Sunday night, Joplin Police Officers responded to a gunshot call at 913 S. McKinley Avenue.

At the scene they found an adult female with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. She was alert and responsive and transported to a local hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Travis K. Brown

Information obtained by the officers revealed that the suspect, Travis K. Brown, 48 of Joplin, was attempting to clean his handgun when it discharged, striking his girlfriend.

Further investigation showed the firearm was stolen. Brown was placed under arrest for Stealing and for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

We will provide updates as more information in this case becomes available.