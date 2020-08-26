Joplin library initiative lends hand to at-home learning

Joplin Public Library has announced a new initiative that will lend a hand toward those taking part in at-home learning. This includes students and families who will attend school remotely, virtually, or via homeschool.

Christina Matekel-Gibson, children’s library at Joplin Public Library, explained what is entailed in the new initiative. The goal is largely to support families who are going through at-home learning and make the transition easier and more accessible.

“(It is) just an initiative to support families in whatever way we can by gathering information, sharing resources that we have gathered … and also sharing our own resources that we have identified as possibly helpful during that virtual or homeschool journey, especially with a lot of—you know, a lot of families have chosen either remote learning or the virtual learning option or have just gone fully to choosing to homeschool their families, and there have been a lot of questions about the very basics: homeschool laws, standards, curriculums, all those kinds of things,” Matekel-Gibson said.

This initiative is meant to provide necessary resources to families in search of more information regarding virtual, remote, and at-home learning.

“… So, we really wanted to have one place where families could find those resources and know that they were reliable and accurate,” Matekel-Gibson said. “And it’s for families who are just starting their schooling journey, so starting kindergarten up through twelfth grade we have resources for all ends of that spectrum.”

Matekel-Gibson said she feels this initiative “will benefit the community in several ways.” One of those ways is the idea that the library and its online resources will act as a place where Joplin residents can access needed information, Matekel-Gibson calling it like a “one-stop-shop.” Another facet she hopes this initiative will assist with is the idea of socialization in a virtual or remote learning situation.

“… Also, a big question we get from families who are beginning homeschooling or who are just moving here staring homeschooling in the area is socialization, so we hope to kind of answer that too,” she said. “We’re still building on that, but we’ve included different places where families can connect with homeschool co-ops or different homeschool groups, so we hope to kind of bring people together who maybe wouldn’t meet one another otherwise.”

The Joplin Public Library’s “Schooling At Home” webpage introduces the initiative by stating, “Joplin Public Library mission includes providing for the educational and informational needs of all patrons. Learning will look much different this school year, regardless of whether that learning takes place at home in a homeschool setting, at home with remote learning, or in person at a school site. We want to help you navigate this process!” The site then lists resources under categories of legal, state standards, local district virtual information, and socialization/networking.

“… On our website we’ve got it broken down into four categories,” Matekel-Gibson said. “We’ve got the legal, I guess frequently asked questions associated with homeschooling pulled from different legal homeschool organizations, and then we also have curriculum for all grades in the four-state area—so we have Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma on there. We also have the standards for those grades in those states. Then we also have library resources, so things like databases we have, books, magazines, we have a curriculum guide here, and as I mentioned we have a section for socialization, which has several different search options. …”

In addition to information to benefit those participating in at-home learning, the library is also providing resources that allows students to take virtual field trips to places like museums. In addition, various programming will also be offered to keep students interactive through activities like book clubs and the like.

“… And then we also have a virtual resources area that is not specific to the library where we have things like virtual museums, virtual field trips, other kinds of cool things where they can visit other places or experience other cultures from their home or wherever they’re doing their learning,” Matekel-Gibson said. “And then we also have programming that only a few are set-in-stone currently, but we’ll have programming for pre-k up through twelfth grade geared toward a variety of interests. We’ll have a chapter book club coming up soon, we’ll be highlighting books on our social media pages doing kind of short videos called ‘Book Talks.’ The teen department is doing different kind of virtual hang out type things, so we’ve got a lot of good programs coming up as kind of that go along with this initiative as well.”

Families and students can access the “Schooling At Home” page by visiting https://www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/schooling/. The Joplin Public Library also offers 24/7 WIFI access in their parking lot for student usage.