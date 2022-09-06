JOPLIN, Mo. — September is National Library Card Sign Up month. It coincides with the start of the school year and is celebrated across the country, as well as locally at the Joplin Public Library. The goal is to encourage every child, teen, and young adult to get a library card.

And, in Joplin, that little piece of paper means access to a lot more than just books.

“Movies, CD’s, STEM kits, the Children’s Department, and the Teen Department both have STEM kits that you can check out and take home to explore a whole variety of interests. WiFi Hot Spots, that’s right to use our computers here at the library,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

She says there are some incentives to having a Joplin Public Library Card before the end of the month, including a grand prize of $100.

For more information, just go to the library at 1901 East 20th Street.