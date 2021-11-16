Joplin Leaf Pick-Up – What you need to know

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is reminding residents to rake their leaves to the curb in preparation for this year’s residential leaf pick-up program.

The program is slated to begin on November 29th, the first Monday after Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

Clearing leaves can prevent clogged storm drains which in turns prevent flooding. Dead leaves also contribute to pollution along with fertilizer runoff, trash, and pet waste buy seeping into local waterways and harming wildlife and drinking water.

Two crews will begin in outlying areas opposite one another converge as they work their way inward toward the center of Joplin, according to a release from the City. A map with numbered sections provided by the city (below, larger version) was created to help residents time their pick-up.

Leaf Map from the City of Joplin

Map areas labeled S1 through S5 are the areas the Street crews will be working. Neighborhoods marked P1 through P5 identifies the Parks crew’s areas. Workers will conduct their routes in the sequence laid out on the map.

Street crews will start in the Silver Creek, Highlands, and Woodland Hills areas (S1). Then they will work in neighborhoods east of Range Line Rd. After that, the north end of Joplin (S2), then they will begin moving toward the center of town.

Parks crews will begin south of 32nd St and west of Main St. (P1) and will move east towards Range Line Rd (P2).

Residents should rake their leaves to the curb (do not bag them) and not into the street. Tree limbs, brush, rocks and trash should not be included in these piles. Try not to place your leaf pile over manhole covers.

Residents wishing to dispose of leaves year-round can do so at the Joplin Compost Facility next to the Turkey Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant at 3457 Eddy Lane.

Residents planning to burn their leaves still require a Burn Permit from any of the Fire Stations around the City or at the City