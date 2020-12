The city of Joplin kicks off its annual leaf pick-up program.

Crews began collecting leaves in neighborhoods in the extreme east part of town working west, including Silver Creek, Highlands and the Woodland Hills area, as well as the region south of 32nd and west of Main.

To take part in the program, residents should not bag their leave–but rake them to the curb.

They can also burn leaves, but must get a burn permit from the Joplin Fire Department to do so.