JOPLIN, Mo. — Three grades of students at McKinley Elementary in Joplin were given some special lunchtime attention, today. Members of the Joplin Kiwanis Club helped serve them pizza, cookies, and soda. This was part of their annual Christmas luncheon for the kids, in cooperation with Joplin Bright Futures.

Santa also made an appearance.

What’s more Kiwanis members gave each student a winter hat, gloves, and candy.

“Well, for a lot of these kids, this is an opportunity for them to get a set of hat and gloves that they might not otherwise have. The schools that we serve are usually the high-poverty schools, and so for these kids it’s a special opportunity for them. It’s a great feeling. It gives us real pride and helps us to realize how important it is to give back to the community,” said Steve Doerr, Joplin Kiwanis Club.

Kiwanis members will do this again next week. On Tuesday, they’ll be at Jefferson Elementary.