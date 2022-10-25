JOPLIN, Mo. — The Kiwanis Club of Joplin honors some long-time members today. These still-active members have served 50 years or more.

Between the five of them they have served the Joplin Kiwanis Club for more than 250 years.

The Joplin Kiwanis Club has been around since 1920 and primarily provides assistance to children through community projects. Each member received an award and their fellow Kiwanis members couldn’t be more proud.

“We’re pretty proud of these members and they will now be in the national Kiwanis legion of honor which means that you have served 50 or more years,” said David Niebur, President Elect, Joplin Kiwanis Club.

All of the awarded members say they have no intention of slowing down their service to the community.