JOPLIN, Mo. — The digital world is front and center at the annual Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit. Hundreds of people are learning about everything from emerging technology and business innovation to cyber resiliency. There are breakout sessions — also a “Tech-Expo” showing off a wide range of products and services — even featuring a robotic dog.

But sponsors say Cyber Fido is just one small example of the learning opportunities centered right in Joplin.

“We’ve always said we want to bring technology here instead of, it would be way easier for my husband to move to one of the coasts and be successful there. But we love Joplin and love this area,” said Whitney McNelly, Pennington Station.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce” hosted the event — the second time it’s done so.