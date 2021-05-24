Joplin Humane Society seeking animal fosterers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is becoming overcrowded with animals.

This is breeding season for animals, so the Humane Society naturally sees an uptick in animals coming in around this time of year.

“We don’t have space for everything,” said Dana Taylor, foster and rescue coordinator. “It’s absolutely vital that we have foster homes that we can get them in to so they get socialized and ready for adoption.”

The Humane Society currently has 435 animals in shelter.

Usually, they hold between 350 and 400.

Because of this, they’ve had to stop taking in animals.

“Currently, we are only accepting large dogs from animal control officers,” said Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager. “We are not taking any owner surrender large dogs at the moment because we do have so many big dogs at the moment.”

Because of the high amount of animals, it’s also made life stressful for the workers.

“It’s very hectic,” Taylor said. “It’s go, go, go from the time that we walk in the doors to the time we leave and it’s pretty stressful. There’s so many animals to take care of.”

Even if you can’t foster or adopt an animal, animal fosterer Sheila Saunders says there’s other things you can do to help.

“Donate food, litter, toys,” Saunders said. “Just come in and see if there’s anything they can do to help out.”

To help with the overcrowded facility, the Humane Society has lowered the adoption fee on all big dogs to only $10.

If you would like to donate to the Humane Society, you can do so by dropping off items in their donation bin outside.