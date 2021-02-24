Joplin Humane Society offers Shelter Pals Reading Program and revamps volunteer opportunities

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Humane Society’s Shelter Pals Reading Program allows children ages 6 – 15 to read to shelter pets, bringing them comfort and socializing them. Not only does the program benefit the animals, it fosters compassion in children and strengthens their reading skills as well.

The Shelter Pals Reading Program is a mutually beneficial experience designed to help shy, anxious pets feel more comfortable around people by having kids read to them. We want to encourage pets to approach the front of the kennel when visitors and potential adopters are present, instead of cowering in the corner. Pets that approach the front of the kennel get adopted more quickly, thus reducing the average length of stay. Joplin Humane Society’s website

To become a Shelter Pal Reader, children must attend a Shelter Pals Training Event. The training teaches the reader and their parent/guardian about the program, provides a fun story and light snack and allows the kids to read to the shelter pets. The training events are $10 per child and take place in the Education Room of the Joplin Humane Society, located at 140 E Emperor Lane in Joplin.

After attending a training event, kids will receive a badge and be able to read to the cats anytime the shelter is open. To read to the dogs, special Kiss the Puppies Goodnight events are held on the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The next Shelter Pals Training event is March 4, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

There is also the Shelter Pen Pal Program, in which kids can mail a letter to a shelter pet and the pet will “respond” with a message and a paw print. This program is $10/month and works on children’s writing skills in a fun way.

To sign up for any of these programs, visit Joplin Humane Society’s website.

New Volunteer Opportunities

Stressy/Depressy Dog Committee or Scared Kitty Committee Works with animals that need extra time and attention, may be experiencing kennel stress or depression Helps ease anxiety in scared pets that have been surrendered or neglected Makes pets more easily adoptable



Play Yard Rotation Team Gets shelter dogs extra time out of their kennels Team of 2 – 4 volunteers meet Tuesday and/or Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rotate dogs out to the play yards every 25 minutes to release built-up energy Helps with keeping dogs calm during adoption hours, prevents dogs from developing kennel stress or depression



The S/N (Spay/Neuter) Support Team Supports staff and customers during spay and neuter check out times Provides assistance during busy times to allow staff to also work on adoptions and prevent long wait times for guests Tuesday and/or Wednesday 1 – 3 p.m. or 3 – 5 p.m., some Fridays 1 – 3 p.m. or 3 – 5 p.m.



Post Adoption Callback Team Volunteers come in twice a week to call individuals who have recently adopted to check in or give advice if needed Supports people who recently adopted, helps correct possible unwanted behavior in newly adopted pets



To become a volunteer, you must go through Volunteer Orientation, which is typically held two to three times per month. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age to volunteer without a parent or guardian present. Junior volunteers, age 10 – 15, may volunteer with a parent or guardian.

After going through orientation, volunteers can express their interests and get placed in the best fitting committee. Otherwise, basic volunteering is always available.

Volunteer Coordinator Lex Evelhaoch says that volunteers are essential in keeping Joplin Humane Society operating. Spending time helping the shelter pets enhances the lives of the animals, but is also extremely fulfilling.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s really rewarding… It’s this really fuzzy, warm feeling that you get when you get to watch that dog walk out of the building with its forever home. Volunteers did that,” said Evelhaoch.

Being in a shelter can be distressing for animals. Volunteers are what keep the shelter pets healthy and adoptable.

“When you’re sitting there working with that dog, you’re keeping that dog mentally and emotionally healthy,” said Evelhaoch.

Evelhaoch believes that spending time with shelter pets is “showing them ‘hey, people are okay, people can be trusted, there are people out there that will love you.'”

Volunteers are helping improve the lives of these animals, while also receiving the benefits of meeting new people and being part of a community.

“That’s what we’re doing, we’re trying to save lives. Volunteers are the number one backbone for that. Community outreach, friend-making, all while surrounded by animals,” said Evelhaoch.

The next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday Feb. 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

There are 10 spots available at each Volunteer Orientation. To sign up, contact levelhaoch@joplinhumane.org or call 417-623-3642 ext. 120.