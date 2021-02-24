Joplin Humane Society offers Shelter Pals Reading Program and more for children

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Humane Society’s Shelter Pals Reading Program allows children ages 6 – 15 to read to shelter pets, bringing them comfort and socializing them. Not only does the program benefit the animals, it fosters compassion in children and strengthens their reading skills as well.

The Shelter Pals Reading Program is a mutually beneficial experience designed to help shy, anxious pets feel more comfortable around people by having kids read to them. We want to encourage pets to approach the front of the kennel when visitors and potential adopters are present, instead of cowering in the corner. Pets that approach the front of the kennel get adopted more quickly, thus reducing the average length of stay. Joplin Humane Society’s website

To become a Shelter Pal Reader, children must attend a Shelter Pals Training Event. The training teaches the reader and their parent/guardian about the program, provides a fun story and light snack and allows the kids to read to the shelter pets. The training events are $10 per child and take place in the Education Room of the Joplin Humane Society, located at 140 E Emperor Lane in Joplin.

After attending a training event, kids will receive a badge and be able to read to the cats anytime the shelter is open. To read to the dogs, special Kiss the Puppies Goodnight events are held on the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The next Shelter Pals Training event is March 4, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

There is also the Shelter Pen Pal Program, in which kids can mail a letter to a shelter pet and the pet will “respond” with a message and a paw print. This program is $10/month and works on children’s writing skills in a fun way.

To sign up for any of these programs, visit Joplin Humane Society’s website.