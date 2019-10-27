Joplin Humane Society hosts annual event for pet enthusiasts

JOPLIN, Mo. — A long standing animal shelter gets pet enthusiasts together for a festive fall celebration.

On Saturday, the Joplin Humane Society hosted its annual Furry Fall Festival.

The facility promoted its adoption specials going on, and all the fun things you can do with your pet.

Each year the event serves as a great opportunity for them to give back to the community.

This year, a vendor even dyed dog tails different colors.

Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager, says, “There’s just a lot of fun things going on. We have a kids area with a corn tub where the kids can dig through the corn and find dog biscuits to give to their dogs. It’s really a good, feel good, fun event.”

Fisher adds they are thankful for all of those who braved the weather this morning to make it out to their event.