Joplin Humane Society hosting “Cupcakes for Kittens” to help felines in need

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. – This year, Joplin Humane Society is hosting its first annual “Cupcakes for Kittens” fundraiser.

Each donation helps underwrite the cost of the organization’s Feline Medical Fund.

Your $10 donation will include a 4 pack of Valentine Cupcakes in your choice of chocolate or vanilla. Cupcakes will be decorated with a pink buttercream icing and sprinkles.

Cupcakes will be available for pick-up on Friday, Feb. 12, 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13, 1 – 4 p.m.

The deadline to order is Monday, February 8.

Order online at joplinhumane.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories