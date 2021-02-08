Joplin Humane Society hosting “Cupcakes for Kittens” to help felines in need

JOPLIN, Mo. – This year, Joplin Humane Society is hosting its first annual “Cupcakes for Kittens” fundraiser.

Each donation helps underwrite the cost of the organization’s Feline Medical Fund.

Your $10 donation will include a 4 pack of Valentine Cupcakes in your choice of chocolate or vanilla. Cupcakes will be decorated with a pink buttercream icing and sprinkles.

Cupcakes will be available for pick-up on Friday, Feb. 12, 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13, 1 – 4 p.m.

The deadline to order is Monday, February 8.

Order online at joplinhumane.org.