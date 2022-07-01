JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a pet owner, you know firework season and pets don’t necessarily mesh well.

Officials with the Joplin Humane Society encourage pet owners to provide their loved ones with comfort toys or even a “thunder blanket.”

They also recommend asking local veterinarians about calming medications and say to be sure your pet has a microchip in case he or she runs away or gets lost.

“Here at the Humane Society, we have a lot of different behavioral enrichment things and we give the animals toys on a daily basis, and that in and of itself really just helps a lot, them having something to distract them from all the noise and chaos that’s going on outside. And for the people at home, really, I think one of the biggest things is just leave your pet at home. They’re not going to enjoy those fireworks. They’re going to be much more comfortable in their home environment,” said Thomas Jay, Animal Behavior Manager, Joplin Humane Society.

The humane society will be closed on the 4th but shelter employees will be with the animals to do regular duties and help keep them calm during firework shows.