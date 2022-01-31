JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School has seen its highest pass rate in three years.

For the first semester of this school year, that rate was at 90% for the school’s 2,300 students.

School officials says in-person learning has helped students stay accountable — and stay on top of their education.

“I think it’s the piece of the diligence of keeping track where the kids are and holding their feet to the fire. And making sure when they fall behind we do the best we can to catch them up and make them aware of it and put them on track to get successful again,” said Dr. Stephen Gilbreath, Joplin High School Principal.

Dr. Gilbreath says homework labs, tutoring, and night school have all helped students keep their grades up.