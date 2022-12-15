JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years.

The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.

Simply put — it’s dilapidated and dangerous, with the goal of tearing it down as soon as possible. Transients have taken over much of the structure and the cost to rehab the building simply outweighs the benefit.

As far as the safety of tearing it down — it’s a solid building, so it will take a couple of months, but it is asbestos free.

The structure sits in an area known as the “gateway to the city,” right off I-44, so there’s hope for the property’s future.

“It’s in a prime location. We believe there would be no problem building something else on that property. If they wanted to sell it, it’s in a prime location for a commercial development,” said Troy Bolander, City of Joplin Director of Planning and Development.

Demolition bids are now being accepted by the building owners, with hopes of work to begin sometime in the spring. Estimates to tear it down are at least a half-million dollars.