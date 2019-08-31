Joplin hosts annual Pride Fest to welcome LGBTQ members

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a colorful scene in downtown Joplin on Saturday as the community gathers for Pride Fest.

This year marks Joplin’s second annual downtown diversity Pride Fest.

The event welcomes the LGBTQ community out for a street festival with music, food, and activities.

The festival kicked off with a parade through downtown, led by Miss Gay Missouri America 2019.

Plenty of advocacy and resource groups made it out as well.

Attendees say the festival promotes everyone in the community feeling comfortable to be themselves.

Dola Michelle, JOMO-EQ, says, “Pride Fest is so incredibly important not only for Joplin, but for organizations like JOMO-EQ. It really gets the word out, and it also lets everyone know that the LGBTQ community is thriving and ready to be a part and involved with the community.”

The festival will end on Saturday with a drag show and contests.

In addition to her work with JOMO-EQ, Dola also has a program called ‘Diversity With Dola’ promoting inclusion of others in all spaces.