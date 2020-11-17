Joplin hospital occupancy reaches 100 COVID-19 patients

Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the eHnv hospital (Etablissements Hospitaliers du Nord Vaudois) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Switzerland as many countries in Europe impose more coronavirus restrictions as cases of Covid-19 patients spike in a second wave of pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

Joplin’s hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark, reached 100 occupancy of COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, November 17. This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals.

The 100-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of November 17, there are 28 Joplin residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Robert McNabb, COVID-19 director at Freeman Hospital, spoke on benefits of enacting a mask mandate and effects of the coronavirus on Joplin hospitals recently at a press conference November 17.

“… When you look at the COVID patients, the thing that’s especially trying about that population is the average length of a stay of a COVID patient is—if everything goes really well—is about 11 days,” McNabb said. “And the average length of stay of an average patient in a hospital is three to five days. So, these people get into the hospital at an increasing rate and their stay, you know, 11 days is the average, but you guys know, we’ve had patients here for months at a time and utilizing those resources. And so, we’re definitely continuing to see an increase of utilization of those resources and it absolutely does compete with our ability to take care of every other health need in the community, and it’s just not sustainable. …”